Thinking of Christmas already

By Lorraine Doiron

So this walk is slow going but I have had contact from one lady who is walking with me, and I can actually smell Vancouver so I am close.

Lots going on in September: On Sept. 6,rehearsals start at 7p.m. for the BV Christmas Community Choir and Orchestra. Performances will be Dec. 1, 2 and 3. Music planned: Bach, Vaughn, Williams and more. Contact Sharon Carrington: scmusic@telus.net.

Sept.16, noon to 6 p.m. the Music and Agritourism Society of the Hazeltons (MASH) is hosting a benefit concert to raise funds for evacuated livestock. So far they have confirmed a band – The Racket plus there will be Outback BBQ on location to feed everyone and The Watering Hole will also be open. Admission is by donation and camping is available for $20/family or $5/single. Location: Bulkley Canyon Ranch, 5 km off Hwy 16 down Bulkley Canyon Road – 45 minutes west of Smithers. Details: www.hazeltonhops.com or facebook https://www.facebook.com/mashazeltons.

The Smithers Art Gallery is holding their 6×6 Auction, this year’s theme is “Expressions of Color”. Deadline for artwork: October 6, show dates October 16 – 19 with a Wine & Cheese, final bidding Friday, Oct. 19.

Everyone from beginner to experts is invited; the art is donated to the gallery to be sold by silent auction.

Blank 6×6 wood cradle panels are available at the gallery for $4 or artists can make their own. You can put in as many panels as you like. More information: http://smithersart.org/index.php/news-events/calling-all-artists-6×6.

The Cannabis Café Sept. 6 at the Old Church. This is a drop-in open house from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. followed by a short presentation at 6:30 with the opportunity to participate in a dialogue with town council and community members to discuss your ideas, comments and feedback.

More information and a brief survey regarding the legalization of cannabis, visit the town’s website: http://www.smithers.ca/news/detail/cannabis.

At the Round Lake Hall, Sept. 19, 7pm: “Three Roads to Peace” by Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky, Saltwater Hank, and Simbiyez Wilson. A unique presentation of life along the Yellowhead Hwy through the eyes of performers An amazing diversity of stories of the land, characters and history.

Advance tickets $15 at Mountain Eagle Books or online eventbrite.ca. Same day tickets $20 at the door. Doors open at 6:30, refreshments and CDs available.

More information at www.kymgouchie.com. www.saltwaterhank.com. northword.ca/features/simbiyez-wilson.

Sept.17, 7 p.m. at the library: The Friends of the Library are holding their AGM with a regular meeting following. Hear the plans for a new combination art gallery/ library. Your input is valuable.

Closing with: Lodestar: one that serves as in inspiration, model, or guide. My Lodestar is to reach the other ocean.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Just Posted

Parlour Panther brings positive vibes to Smithers

The band’s newest album Hot Magic is available on all streaming platforms.

Pirate Party

It was an afternoon of fun and frolic for the staff and the youngsters.

Pipeline company calls Smithers challenger “vexatious”

Smithers resident Michael Sawyer out to “frustrate” liquefied natural gas industry

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Shovel Lake wildfire not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Thinking of Christmas already

So this walk is slow going but I have had contact from… Continue reading

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Tax relief offered for wildfire victims

People asked to contact Canada Revenue Agency

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read