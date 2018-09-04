Thinking of Christmas already

By Lorraine Doiron

So this walk is slow going but I have had contact from one lady who is walking with me, and I can actually smell Vancouver so I am close.

Lots going on in September: On Sept. 6,rehearsals start at 7p.m. for the BV Christmas Community Choir and Orchestra. Performances will be Dec. 1, 2 and 3. Music planned: Bach, Vaughn, Williams and more. Contact Sharon Carrington: scmusic@telus.net.

Sept.16, noon to 6 p.m. the Music and Agritourism Society of the Hazeltons (MASH) is hosting a benefit concert to raise funds for evacuated livestock. So far they have confirmed a band – The Racket plus there will be Outback BBQ on location to feed everyone and The Watering Hole will also be open. Admission is by donation and camping is available for $20/family or $5/single. Location: Bulkley Canyon Ranch, 5 km off Hwy 16 down Bulkley Canyon Road – 45 minutes west of Smithers. Details: www.hazeltonhops.com or facebook https://www.facebook.com/mashazeltons.

The Smithers Art Gallery is holding their 6×6 Auction, this year’s theme is “Expressions of Color”. Deadline for artwork: October 6, show dates October 16 – 19 with a Wine & Cheese, final bidding Friday, Oct. 19.

Everyone from beginner to experts is invited; the art is donated to the gallery to be sold by silent auction.

Blank 6×6 wood cradle panels are available at the gallery for $4 or artists can make their own. You can put in as many panels as you like. More information: http://smithersart.org/index.php/news-events/calling-all-artists-6×6.

The Cannabis Café Sept. 6 at the Old Church. This is a drop-in open house from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. followed by a short presentation at 6:30 with the opportunity to participate in a dialogue with town council and community members to discuss your ideas, comments and feedback.

More information and a brief survey regarding the legalization of cannabis, visit the town’s website: http://www.smithers.ca/news/detail/cannabis.

At the Round Lake Hall, Sept. 19, 7pm: “Three Roads to Peace” by Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky, Saltwater Hank, and Simbiyez Wilson. A unique presentation of life along the Yellowhead Hwy through the eyes of performers An amazing diversity of stories of the land, characters and history.

Advance tickets $15 at Mountain Eagle Books or online eventbrite.ca. Same day tickets $20 at the door. Doors open at 6:30, refreshments and CDs available.

More information at www.kymgouchie.com. www.saltwaterhank.com. northword.ca/features/simbiyez-wilson.

Sept.17, 7 p.m. at the library: The Friends of the Library are holding their AGM with a regular meeting following. Hear the plans for a new combination art gallery/ library. Your input is valuable.

Closing with: Lodestar: one that serves as in inspiration, model, or guide. My Lodestar is to reach the other ocean.