Signs of spring bring thoughts of dahlias

Signs of spring bring thoughts of dahlias

The sun shines and the geese are calling. I am told about robins and red-winged blackbirds. Mountain blue birds as well.

Now, you would think all the positives of this day would put a spring in my heart and old body. Not quite! As the winter slips away, I am very aware how tough this past year has been for me. I can say that since I have heard from so many of you going through this same process.

Cancer treatments, surgery on an old body part, missing family close and far away. Death of a spouse and the passing of an old dog or cat.

So much sadness. How do we overcome all this and I ask you what is next?

I have made sure all my legal stuff is in order just in case. I have also told those that need to know what should be done with my old dog and cat. I would hope that each animal that has been with me for a very long time would be put to rest so they will not be shuffled on to another family.

Maybe you had the chance to watch the documentary on PBS titled Fast-forward-looking into your future. One hour to show the younger generation how it is to be older by some years. The younger participants put on a suit with all manner of additions. This suit would replicate accelerated aging. You know what I mean. Sort of like the first few minutes after getting out of bed.

Frustration was evident for the younger person in the suit. The idea that they would understand the difficulties of their elders as the proceed through the stages of aging. Questions asked and answered to find out how the elder would be cared for and by whom.

There are many like me without family close by. I rely on the kindness of others to see me through this time.

I have to be positive about my aging issues. Just sitting in the warm sunshine listening to the spring birds made me feel better and knowing a few more days like this I should be feeling better.

Not sure what else I can tell you. You have called me and sent email notes thinking that maybe I know how the world is for all of us now. Don’t have a clue. All I know is that everything I do to make my life better I find out one thing. My life is better!

I wish you well and thank you very much for your notes that came to mallory@bulkley.net. I will try to return the calls that come to 250-846-5095.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Editing of history, guest column

Just Posted

The BC Bus North funding is extended to permit the transportation service to run through until March 31, 2022 to 39 communities across Northern B.C. announced the Ministry of Transportation on March 29. (B.C. Transit photo)
BC Bus North to extend service to 2022

Northern BC bus service has provided more than 13,000 rides since June 2018

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Police seek witnesses to alleged shooting attempt in Smithers

A suspect has been arrested related to an alleged assault with a weapon Muheim Elementary School

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

The Royal Canadian Air Force has this photo of Capt. Jenn Casey pinned to its twitter account, with the following message: “The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss of a dedicated member of the RCAF team. We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends. Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall. We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries. - Comd RCAF”
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Crash killed one and injured the pilot

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

Most Read