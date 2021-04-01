Signs of spring bring thoughts of dahlias

The sun shines and the geese are calling. I am told about robins and red-winged blackbirds. Mountain blue birds as well.

Now, you would think all the positives of this day would put a spring in my heart and old body. Not quite! As the winter slips away, I am very aware how tough this past year has been for me. I can say that since I have heard from so many of you going through this same process.

Cancer treatments, surgery on an old body part, missing family close and far away. Death of a spouse and the passing of an old dog or cat.

So much sadness. How do we overcome all this and I ask you what is next?

I have made sure all my legal stuff is in order just in case. I have also told those that need to know what should be done with my old dog and cat. I would hope that each animal that has been with me for a very long time would be put to rest so they will not be shuffled on to another family.

Maybe you had the chance to watch the documentary on PBS titled Fast-forward-looking into your future. One hour to show the younger generation how it is to be older by some years. The younger participants put on a suit with all manner of additions. This suit would replicate accelerated aging. You know what I mean. Sort of like the first few minutes after getting out of bed.

Frustration was evident for the younger person in the suit. The idea that they would understand the difficulties of their elders as the proceed through the stages of aging. Questions asked and answered to find out how the elder would be cared for and by whom.

There are many like me without family close by. I rely on the kindness of others to see me through this time.

I have to be positive about my aging issues. Just sitting in the warm sunshine listening to the spring birds made me feel better and knowing a few more days like this I should be feeling better.

Not sure what else I can tell you. You have called me and sent email notes thinking that maybe I know how the world is for all of us now. Don’t have a clue. All I know is that everything I do to make my life better I find out one thing. My life is better!

I wish you well and thank you very much for your notes that came to mallory@bulkley.net. I will try to return the calls that come to 250-846-5095.