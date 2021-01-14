Brenda is shocked and dismayed by events in the United States

What a day this was! Coffee and great talk with friends. New cookies and interesting topics.

A short walk with an old dog and return home to have a look at the news.

Excuse me? Really? Pro-Trump protesters (terrorists) took charge of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Tear gas, broken windows pipe bombs. One person killed.

Protesting is a right but what was that?

Trump told them to go to the capital because of unfounded assestions the election was stolen from him. He figures he had won in a landslide. Now if a loser said that to you would you believe it? Would you? Would you storm the people’s house with flags and sticks breaking windows and causing damage to prove a point?

What was the point?

Right about now, I have to admit that I am really out of my element. I have not an ounce of understanding about such anger and blind faith to follow a cult leader like Trump.

There I said it, and as sure as sun shines someone will give me a Twitter or a Facebook comment. A pox on me for saying all this.

I know full well this nonsense has been part of the scenario of the USA for the last four years.

Attitudes can easily slither across the border and taint our thoughts and beliefs. I hope not, but I do have a sinking feeling there will be more to come.

Donald Trump will be gone soon but as sure as the day is long, we know all that is ugly will surface again.

I should stop while I am ahead, but just one more thing. I thank my lucky stars for parents who taught me how to maintain some integrity. I hope this lesson will sustain me when I hear about fake news or hoax theories.

I will not be lied to or led down a garden path just to satisfy the shortcomings of another person. I will study, learn, hoping for some answers and understanding.

None of this makes much sense to you, I am sure. This could easily be the ramblings of an old woman who lives alone.

By the time you read these words Trump will have done something else with few days left.

I know you will call me at 250-846-5095 or email something to me. That can come to mallory@bulkley.net.