Our youth are in the midst of a mental health crisis

Deb says to check in with our kids and grandkids and really talk

The Greater Victoria-based digital crisis line, called “the youth space program” and put on by Need2 Suicide Prevention Education and Support, operates from 6 p.m. to midnight PST all year, supporting youth from across Canada who are under the age of 30. (iStock photo)

The youth mental health crisis in Canada is a growing and significant issue. Mental health issues faced by youth in Canada are severe and can have lifelong impacts.

One in five young people in Canada experiences a mental health issue in a given year. This number is even higher for young people from low-income families and especially our First Nation youth.

Mental health issues can include anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and suicidal thoughts and behaviours. It can manifest in behaviours of addiction, self-harm, or even complete withdrawl from social contact.

There are a number of reasons why youth mental health issues are on the rise in Canada.

Some factors include an increase in bullying, social media use, and cyber-bullying. Additionally, there has been a rise in awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, but there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of connecting youth with the resources they need.

Youth mental health issues need to be taken seriously. If left untreated, they can have serious impacts on a person’s physical and mental health, their social lives, and overall well-being. We need to check in with our kids and grandkids more often, talk to them, and if you sense they are in trouble, reach out to connect them with help.

The Kids Help Phone has supported youth over 13 million times since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and offers many programs and resources to support youth. Kids can call 24/7 to 1-800-668-6868, they can even text by texting CONNECT to 686868.

This outreach for kids, does not mean they have to talk, they can make a school safety plan, play a game that helps reduce stress, learn about creating a support network.

There are many areas of help, including crisis support or working with a counsellor. It is a great start for a child in need.

I think understanding they are not alone can help. As hard on us as COVID-19 was, it was worse for our children, so we have to help them. It is all of our responsibility as our children and grandchildren’s futures depend on us.



