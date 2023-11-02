Make the best use of the time you have

Many years ago (“when the Earth was green,” as I like to joke), Paul Simon recorded a song called Everything Put Together Falls Apart. Like most aphorisms, it’s both simple and profound.

Its principle seems to hold on both micro and macro levels, and it operates on varied time spans.

Living things construct and protect their physical architectures. In the back yard I notice a cedar tree, about twenty feet tall when we moved here 36 years ago, and now an eighty-foot monster stretching upward for light, its root mass probing into the earth for water and nutrients.

The phenomenal tangle of plants that make up our familiar backyard is an interwoven snarl of competing beings. Birds chase one other around our feeders, determinedly eating and pursuing their reproductive imperatives. Yet all these varied beings eventually sicken and die.

Nations, kingdoms, and empires, too, exhibit the cycles of birth, organized growth, decay and collapse.

The Roman Empire lasted over a thousand years. Today its ruins remain to prop up tourism where once its legions marched.

At its height, the British Empire controlled more than 26 per cent of the globe. Since then, it has shrunk to a small island constitutional monarchy struggling to manage its balance of payments.

The Mongols under the great Khans governed almost all of Asia as far as the gates of Europe. Today, Mongolia is a nearly forgotten backwater squeezed between Russia and China.

The Incas dominated most of the west coast of South America, only to fall to the predatory wiles of the Spanish conquistadors.

Today, academics speculate about the fragile nature of a declining American empire and the rise of China as a global power.

Like Yeats’s assertion in The Second Coming, “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.” Prefiguring our current politics, he added, “The best lack all conviction…the worst are full of passionate intensity.”

On a planetary level, human cultures viewed our Earth as an inexhaustible garden of plenty, purposely created for our benefit. However, our use of it has evolved into massive abuse.

We’ve sacrificed thousands of species as irrelevant in the face of human needs and wants, exploited the world’s minerals, and dumped ever-increasing amounts of waste metals, plastic, paper, and harmful gases nearly indiscriminately over the planet’s surface.

Earth Overshoot Day (the day when humanity’s resource consumption exceeds the Earth’s capacity to regenerate those resources for the year) fell on August 2 this year, an ominous sign for planetary health.

Entropy and collapse can be applied to everything from biology and societies to galactic forces.

Stars may burn for 10 billion years, but when their nuclear fuel is burned away, they disappear, as will we.

We humans may exercise diligently, get plenty of sleep, and take our vitamins, all an ongoing effort to extend our lives beyond what might once have been the expectation of “three score and ten” years.

Alas, “All is vanity,” saith the preacher in Ecclesiastes. Paul Simon knew it, too.

“Oooh, spare your heart; everything put together, sooner or later falls apart.”

There’s a disagreeable fatalism to the idea that we may overcome numerous challenges in life, but that however difficult they were, and whatever our struggles, sooner or later we’ll fail. So, let’s remember to look after one another and make the best of what time we have.