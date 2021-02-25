Daresay - Deb Meissner

Daresay - Deb Meissner

Learning the stories of the people of the valley fascinating

Deb is really enjoying her new job

I have been learning much since starting my position here at the Interior News.

I’m learning writing is hard, deadlines are stressful, Canadian spelling slips my mind often, and according to my editor (who has the patience of a saint with me), my punctuation and random used of capital letters drives him crazy.

The other things I am learning are about the people and history of this valley, and the remarkable people who live here. The saying goes, “everyone has a story,” but I am finding the old timers here have quite a few.

I am enjoying the interviews I have been having with them, and have been receiving many calls from readers saying they enjoy them too. More importantly, they are asking for more of these interviews understanding that as more of our valley pioneers pass away, we lose the history.

I appreciate, encourage and welcome ideas and people for these stories.

One of the old timers we lost this past weekend was Don Rosenburg. I was sorry to hear of his passing, and have many memories of “Rosie,” as so many of you do.

One of them was the yearly community bonfires Rosie used to host at his old mill on the Telkwa High Road. Many laughs, great music and a fantastic place to catch up with friends from around the valley were had there, and I have truly missed these gatherings.

When his family and friends are ready I will look forward to writing up “Rosie’s story.”

I would also like some ideas of elders from Witset and the Hazeltons that would be willing to share their stories, so if any come to mind let me know.

Grant (our Publisher) and I were talking about the fact that there are not only fascinating people, but historic places too that are all around the valley and the history of them is remarkable.

Aldermere, Quick, Evelyn, Atrill Hill, Driftwood Canyon and so many more. I look forward to those stories too.

In meeting so many people, I’ve also learned some pretty funny things.

From Barbara Campbell I received a pair of wool socks that I wear constantly, and they came with a story about being “$600 socks” after you take into consideration the cost of the material and sixty hours it takes to knit them.

The funny part was mine were short, but I loved the color, put them on and refused to let Betty have them back to make them longer, so she proclaimed my socks are only “$400 socks” then.

We had quite a laugh. And I love my socks.

I thank the people I have interviewed so far, I am learning those skills too.

The news and being any part of a news team is tough these days. People aren’t nearly as polite as they used to be, and they are vocal, which is fine, but it’s growing the thick skin you need, so those that are rude and hurtful, don’t upset you, that is hard, but I’m learning.

I took this job to bring you the stories that are happening that affect all of us, not to make crap up. I love this valley and the people in it, or I wouldn’t still be here.

So I look forward to your ideas, your constructive feedback and I appreciate your patience as I learn. I look forward to bringing you not only more stories of the pioneers, but of the young people too that are doing incredible things.

The young ones will change our world, and I for one anticipate this with much enthusiasm, and want to hear their stories as they become the leaders of tomorrow.

We have much to be thankful for here, in the valley and with each other, and I thank you for continuing to tell me your stories. I will endeavour to do the stories justice as I continue to tell them.

