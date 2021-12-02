It’s not how long you live, it’s what you do with the time you have

Tom reflects on the life of his good friend Gary Murdoch, stolen by pancreatic cancer in 2007

Community columnist Tom Roper, right, with his friend Gary Murdoch on one of their many hikes before Gary succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2007. (Submitted photo)

Gary Murdoch was born in Dawson City, Yukon and spent his childhood searching old gold rush buildings and cemeteries. How lucky was that? His family started Murdoch Jewellery and Gems in Dawson and later moved to downtown Whitehorse. Their connection to gold was fairly strong.

Gary travelled after he got out of school and while in Aussieland he met Liz. What a team they became.

After returning to Canada, they searched many areas in B.C. to settle and for some reason they chose the Bulkley Valley, go figure.

Gary decided he was going to become a chiropractor and signed on to the university training program in Toronto. Four years passed quickly and their family grew fast. They had a daughter, Donelle, and two sons Gavin and Nathan.

Gary became a fixture in the valley. His caring attitude and ability to help people made him very popular. This was the era before Google. Ask Gary was a common approach to your issues, physical or otherwise. Gary was quite the researcher and he was curious about all things.

I met Gary just after moving to the Tyhee Lake area in 1975. We had kids of similar age and our wives became fast friends.

I was fortunate to hunt, do some fishing and go on a few hikes with Gary.

Gary was a born teacher. He always encouraged you to learn. He introduced his kids to snakes and spiders when they were young so they would not be afraid of them.

Gary had a devious sense of humour. Many a time he would have played a practical joke on someone just to catch them up and get them laughing.

One day our family was over for a barbecue and we were playing catch. Gary was a bit awkward at that sport but put a ski pole in his hand and a wax kit, then look out.

Gary worked hard at becoming a cross-country ski coach. That became his passion. He still travelled and enjoyed all his other hobbies but ski coaching became his forté. Many a young and older athlete in the valley can tell you of Gary’s waxing techniques and his dedication.

Life was good for Gary and his family, but then for some strange reason cancer struck. Gary was diagnosised with pancreatic cancer.

How could this happen to one so willing to help and care for others? Some questions can never be answered.

Even before this fatal prognosis, Gary had one last wish to achieve. He wanted to see Tibet and with the help of his neighbour and friend Ron, they made it happen.

Gary passed in 2007. It’s hard to believe it has been that long. Liz says she still misses his laugh.

The Nordic Centre up on Hudson Bay Mountain has a dedicated waxing hut designed by his son Nathan. There is a big picture of Gary on the wall.

Quite a guy. Quite a life. It’s not how long you live, it’s what you do with the time you have here.

Please contact me if you have any community stories or events at tr.ranch@hotmail.com or call me at 250-877-1806.

Thanks, Tom.