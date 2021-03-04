Daresay - Deb Meissner

Daresay - Deb Meissner

Women have made big strides, but more are needed

Deb hopes the 15,000 women who marched 100 years ago would be proud of how far women have come

March 8 is International Women’s Day this year, and as far as we as women have come, we have a long way to go.

This day has been observed since the early 1900’s when voting rights, work hours and better pay were topics of rebellion.

It began with a march of 15,000 women through New York City, which was shocking at the time, yet today what they started is celebrated around the world. What those first 15,000 women would think if they could have seen 2021.

We have female astronauts, prime ministers, executives, women in the armed forces, women can work and have a family, women of all ages can go to university.

After 244 years the United States has a female vice president first time.

Women have more real choices than they have ever had.

Yet, even with more women in boardrooms and governments and having higher visibility as role models in all aspects of life, women are still not paid equally, nor are women present in equal numbers in business or politics.

Globally, there are still not the same standards for education, health or even protection from violence for women.

It may seem to younger women that most of the challenges have been met, but most women from the 1970s (called feminists) can tell you how ingrained and complex “the good old boy” club is.

I’m not saying we need to go from a patriarical society to a matriarchal one, but there needs to be more global equality. From both sides of the aisle.

It shouldn’t be in this day and age that education or basic health is not offered equally to boys and girls, men and women. And violence against anyone should never be tolerated, yet it is.

So those battles have not been won, we have made big strides, but more needs to be done, we need to keep recognizing the inequities, bringing to our collective consciousness that women around the world are still struggling and each of us has a responsibility to help.

I have a mom, daughters and granddaughters to whom I have a responsibility. Each of you have family. We each can keep leading by example to what a better world and a more fair world can look like.

I had parents who taught me about equality, not only in race but in gender. My parents are a team, in their own eyes equal, but a team.

My mother was a woman of many firsts in her family and in life and my dad supported her every step.

My dad also took on many roles that were not necessarily at the time “traditional,” but my mother supported him fiercely. They made decisions together, as unique and individualized and nontraditional and personal as those decisions were, they were in-sync and equal. They were my role-models of what being equal was, and it was a powerful lesson.

I hope I have taught it to my children.

It will probably take another hundred years for the world to catch on, and truly support equality, but I will keep the faith. I will also keep supporting the women in my life to be those needed change makers.

I will also keep encouraging the men in my life to take on that task as well. Most of them already do, and those that don’t can eat dirt.

It’s going to take brave people to take on the future, it won’t be for the faint of heart.

I’ll be thinking of the women in my life who have broken barriers on March 8, and the ones that will.

I think the future looks bright with possibility, and as we continue to work to make the world better, I hope the 15,000 women that took a giant leap of faith a hundred years ago would be proud that we have not let them down.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
I swear I am not demonstrating esquivalience

Just Posted

The Smithers recycling depot was destroyed by fire May 9, 2019. (Thom Barker photo)
Curbside recycling pickup returns to Smithers

The Town will start collecting single stream, loose and clean residential recyclables April 12

Adam's Igloo sustained serious damage when the roof collapsed. (Facebook photo)
Roof collapses on Smithers landmark

Cleanup efforts underway at Adams Igloo and Wildlife Museum

Instructor and master artist Dempsey Bob (right) speaks to the crowd at the Terrace Art Gallery about the importance of cultural art on Feb. 7, 2020. Bob is a recipient of a 2021 Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts Artistic Achievement Award. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Northwest artist Dempsey Bob wins national art award

Renowned Tahltan-Tlingit master carver one of eight people to receive Governor General’s Arts Award

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

Most Read