How to make a joyous holiday season without piling on debt

Deb reflects that being creative for the holidays can lessen stress and increase joy

As the holiday season rolls around once again, for many people this season is bringing extra stress due to the higher cost of living.

Almost everyone I know is struggling in some way to balance budgets that are strained to the max.

Whether juggling bills, buying less food, walking instead of driving, now the thought of buying gifts for family and friends has many, including me, at wit’s end.

Thankfully my beautiful daughters have told us the kids have all the toys, electronics, etc., that they need, so instead suggested ideas like a movie night, sledding, bowling or anything where we spend some one-on-one time with the grandkids.

I love those ideas, and am already making plans.

Creativity is going to be key this holiday season for me.

There are many beautiful ways to show people you care, without breaking the bank.

When was the last time you sat down and wrote a personal letter to those you love about the many ways they are special to you? A handwritten letter is something I always love.

Pictures are always a cherished gift, and not super expensive.

Something you have made with your own hands, be it preserves or art. My kids used to make us coupon books for a hug or breakfast in bed and such, which we loved. There are many ways to be creative.

Don’t forget all the things in our beautiful outdoors you can find and make. Pine wreaths are beautiful and smell terrific, birch trees have wonderful bark you can peel and draw on.

You can dip feathers or branches in paint and make really pretty and unique paintings.

Nature provides many ways you can make one-of-a-kind gifts.

Don’t forget re-gifting or giving something you have but have never used, which may be the perfect item that brings happiness to someone else.

You can also find excellent items at our second-hand stores, for a great deal.

Getting your family in on the creative gift ideas can also be a lot of fun, as well as teaching the kids that the things from your heart and hands are the ones that many people hold most dear.

Taking the time and making the effort to do something special for the ones you love, teaches kids that thinking about the person and making a personalized gift, means more than simply buying stuff.

There are also many craft fairs coming up in the next few weeks, where you can pick up beautiful handmade gifts, or get some inspiration for your own.

The holiday season doesn’t have to be about what you buy and give, it should be about thinking of the ones you love, and showing them in your own way, you have taken the time and thought to show them how much they mean to you.

Piling on debt and living beyond your own means shouldn’t be the requirement to make a joyous holiday season.