Democracy is fragile: Politicians not offering realistic alternatives

Columnist is put off by self-aggrandizing leaders who are short on policy

Numerous political concepts are poorly understood, at best. Ideas such as ‘democracy,’ ‘freedom,’ ‘rights,’ and so on often serve merely as feel-good emblems and idealistic memes that we find reassuring, even when they’re not working particularly well.

Further, citizens frequently modify the meanings of such terms to suit themselves according to the needs of the time.

Adoption of direct democracy to govern 6th c. BC Athens was more to avoid the excesses of tyrannical demagogues than to adopt idealistic notions of human equality.

After all, slavery remained an accepted part of their world, and women did not have the right to vote.

Aristotle saw democracy as irresponsible because it generated rule by and for the numerous needy. He believed that government should be run by people with the means and time to pursue virtue—the rich, in other words.

Virtue?

Plato argued that the rich would always try to become richer, and as quality of life diminished or disappeared for an increasing number of poor, any semi-believable demagogue could garner their support to generate violence against the status quo.

The poor would reach a point where they had nothing to lose, so why not?

Sound familiar? In most contemporary societies, social inequality has become epidemic. Nations are essentially owned by an increasingly distant and unresponsive upper class.

Governments are purchased through various forms of reward and punishment to keep them enacting policies that both benefit the rich and insulate them from anything worse than pro forma criticism by obscure, disaffected, and largely powerless academics and journalists.

This situation helps explain how the gong show of American politics has consistently deteriorated, a confused mess in which sociopathic and comparatively dimwitted politicians pretend to govern a complex nation through squabbling and corruption.

So too has emerged a political opposition in Canada whose basic strategy for changing things is merely to attack the present government, expressing aggressive self-aggrandizement without providing a realistic alternative.

The vitriolic ranting that passes for what is inaccurately called “loyal opposition” is both civically shameful and, in terms of policy options, ineffectual.

Federal Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilièvre, for example, creates fatuous arguments about the carbon tax while providing no practical solutions to our growing climate emergency.

The divergent left-right jockeying of political parties in a “first-past-the-post” electoral system fundamentally denies adequate representation to the supporters of the so-called “losers.”

The Liberal government’s cynical reversal on its promise to implement proportional representation has only worsened the trend toward a society of disagreeable opponents, thus abandoning the goal that the overall good of the citizens who employ them is the raison d’etre of government.

Leaders have too much power in Canadian politics. Party caucuses’ slavish adherence to their leaders’ decisions impoverishes the nation by limiting the possibilities for the application of diverse expertise.

Members of Parliament committed to working for their constituencies find themselves bound into supporting policies thrust onto them by their leaders.

It has been said that the only people truly suitable for leadership positions are those who don’t want the job but understand its necessity.

Ancient Greece chose its leadership by lot!

The way current political contenders lust after power should put us all on our guard. We don’t need new versions of old blowhards in charge.

But as one recent author astutely argued, we may not like democracy just now, but we’ll miss it when it’s gone.