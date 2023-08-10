Are you ready should a fire threaten you?

Even in rainforest, we’re now vulnerable

For millennia, survival has been a hit-or-miss proposition. Accidents, plague and pestilence, social violence, natural catastrophes—all have threatened individual human lives and communities with paradoxically predictable irregularity.

In response, human ingenuity has invented safer products and processes, rules of the road, social hygiene and antibiotics, laws and moral codes, ambulances and fire alarms, and even weather forecasting and tsunami warnings. Not bad! But maybe not enough.

More recently, fire has re-emerged as a potentially unstoppable threat.

Past great city conflagrations like Chicago (1871) and London (1666) were terrible, but almost always resulted in rebuilding, with better fire safety embedded in safer materials and improved design.

And although there have been great wildfires in the past, it is only recently that wildfire incidence and severity have dramatically increased, not only in Canada, but around the world, even in the Arctic.

Heat from climate change has dramatically altered the combustibility of the world around us.

Earlier and higher summer temperatures, along with a longer season, dry out the landscape, whether it be grassland or boreal forest.

The combination of drying and hotter temperatures turns these fuel sources into a potent kindling that is simply waiting for a spark. What results may be a firestorm of incredible ferocity.

In a recent interview, Fire Weather author John Vaillant described how such wildfires spread at incredible speed.

The heat wave of perhaps more than 500 degrees Centigrade pushes out in advance of the actual fire, and rapidly parches the landscape ahead, so that when the ignition source reaches it, it virtually explodes into flame.

Vaillant explained how during the 2016 Fort McMurray fire a modern house would completely burn, leaving nothing behind but metal and concrete, in five minutes.

He described the evacuation of 88,000 people down a single access highway, without any deaths, as practically “a miracle.”

We in Terrace and the Northwest should be prepared for such a possibility.

True, our risk may be lower than some drier, hotter areas of the country.

We’re technically situated in a rainforest. But so were the wildfires in northern California and Oregon that wiped out several communities and blanketed smoke over large areas.

One need only glance up at Terrace Mountain to note the forest that descends to the east bench, and one can easily imagine the whole slope aflame. Terrace is surrounded by and composed of fuel.

Lightning strikes are a common source of wildfire ignition, but a majority of fires are started by human actions, everything from careless mistakes to arson. If a fire were to start nearby, how much response time would we have? Whose decision is it to order an evacuation, if needed? Where would people go?

What about hospital patients, or residents of care homes?

Do households and citizens have emergency kits containing critical belongings and information, such as property deeds, insurance information, a home inventory, necessary drugs, medical alert info, wills, passports, a change of clothing for each person, a first aid kit, some basic emergency rations?

We’re unused to feeling the need for such precautions, yet these may be precisely the preparations we need to be making.

Long a boy scout motto, “be prepared” should be a priority for all of us.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uzelman: A short-term reduction in immigration rates is necessary
Next story
Pilot takes up roasting coffee as a fun and profitable sideline

Just Posted

A crash at Queen Street and Highway 16, which remains the second most dangerous intersection in Smithers over the past five years. (Grant Harris photo)
Hwy 16 and King Street most dangerous intersection in Smithers

Medal winners at a July 29 tournament in Terrace gather for a photo. Third back row, left to right, Tana Nenninger, Cam Mackay, Jim Kellar, Susan Kaulbeck, Rob Bell, Phat Tran, Tam Tran, and Harpreet Singh from Domino’s. Middle row left to right, Wendy Guenter, Allie Forget, Stacey Mann, Carol Lomas, Tyson Doyle, and Anne Gillanders. Bottom row left to right, Karin Lotz, Val Zilinski, Coleen Taylor, Lennette Desjarlais, and Katherine Pratt. (Photo courtesy Dave Nicholson)
Terrace Pickleball Club hosts inaugural tournament, attracting regional players

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?