Christian Dea of Transport Canada responds to a question as he testifies at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Christian Dea of Transport Canada responds to a question as he testifies at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Winter ‘Freedom Convoy’ blockades cost billions to Canada’s economy, inquiry hears

Estimates from Transport Canada indicate as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity halted

Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.

The Public Order Emergency Commission reviewed emails between staff for various federal ministers who were hearing from businesses frustrated with border blockades between Feb. 8 and 9.

The commission is holding public hearings to investigate the events that led to the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the economic impact of the blockades and the undermining of Canada’s economic and national security in the emergency declaration Feb. 14.

The emails show that in the lead-up to the decision, motor companies expressed concerns to Transport Minister Omar Alghabra’s office about having to shut down their manufacturing plants.

When Ford Canada shut down production at an Oakville plant during the Windsor border blockade, Alghabra’s chief of staff noted the situation was being seen by U.S. parent companies as “just another reason not to invest in Canada.”

RELATED: ‘Freedom Convoy’ did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director

RELATED: Concern about political interference with RCMP spotlighted at Emergencies Act inquiry

Chile protestsFederal PoliticsParliament Hill

Previous story
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus

Just Posted

Police announced Nov. 16, partial human remains found on Prince George’s Connaught Hill belong to Donna Charlie who was murdered in 1990. (City of Prince George)
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in Prince George

Hazelton Wolverines goaltender Keano Wilson has a breather while the puck is in the visitors’ end of the ice. (Facebook photo)
Steelheads remain atop CIHL East Division

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
Global Ports Holding to take over cruise terminal operations in Prince Rupert

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF