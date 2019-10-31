Voting open for Chamber business awards

The finalists are nominated and voting is underway for the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community and Business Awards.
Vying for the big award, Business of the Year (sponsored by The Interior News), are the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Local Supply Co. and Roadhouse Smithers.
Last year Subway took home the top prize.
The year Subway owner Avi Ranjan is up against Michael DesHarnais from the Babine Animal Hospital and Scott Olesiuk of Glacier Toyota for Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Edmison Mehr Chartered Professional Accountants).
See a complete list of nominees below.
Ballots for the competition have been mailed out to all the members of the Chamber and voting is open until Friday, Nov. 8.
The winners will be announced at the annual awards gala Saturday Nov. 16. at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. The theme of this year’s event is “Blue Carpet Gala” inspired by the skies, waters and glaciers of the area.
The event will feature a musical appearance by Mark Perry, silent and live auctions, a dance party and guest prizes for best costume, best dance moves and best business collaboration.
Tickets are $45 and can be picked up from the Smithers Chamber office.
AWARDS AND NOMINEES
Business of the Year (Sponsored by Interior News)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union
Local Supply Co
Roadhouse Smithers
Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Edmison Mehr Chartered Professional Accountants)
Michael DesHarnais, Babine Animal Hospital
Scott Olesiuk, Glacier Toyota
Avi Ranjan, Subway
Citizen/Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored RBC Smithers):
Bruce and Margaret Bobick
Mark DeHoog
Sandy Nixon
Customer Service Excellence – Business (Sponsored by Hudson Bay Lodge)
Bulkley Valley Insurance Service
Bulkley Valley Wholesale
Daddio’s Family Restaurant
Customer Service Excellence – Individual (Sponsored by Salvation Army)
Amy Brandstetter, Sedaz Lingerie
Duane De Vries, Bulkley Valley Credit Union
Caroline Marko, Salt Boutique
Environmental Business of the Year (Sponsored by Town of Smithers and Regional District of Bulkley Nechako)
Bugwood Bean
Nature’s Pantry
Smithers & Area Recycling
Family Friendly Business of the Year (Sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union)
Bulkley Valley Bright Beginnings Childcare
Hudson Bay Mountain Resort
Pregnancy Outreach
Home Based Business of the Year (Sponsored by Smithers Lumber Yard)
Carla Atherton
Rustica Wood Fired Bakery
B & T Sleigh Rides
Major Contributor to Arts and Culture (Sponsored by ScotiaBank)
Sharon Carrington
Creative Roots
Witsuwit’en Wednesday – Dollie Alfred
Public Service Excellence (Sponsored by Aspen Inn & Suites)
Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre
Interior News
Smithers Fire Department
Tourism Excellence (Sponsored by Tourism Smithers)
Adventure Camp Tourism
Smithers Brewing Company
Smithers Mountain Bike Association
Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union)
Jennah Gainer – Telly’s Grill
Julian Heer – BC Snow and Dirt / Skiptooth Forest Management
Nadine Huisman – Bloom Esthetics
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter