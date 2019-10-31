Voting open for Chamber business awards

Winners will be announced at annual gala event Nov. 16

The finalists are nominated and voting is underway for the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community and Business Awards.

Vying for the big award, Business of the Year (sponsored by The Interior News), are the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Local Supply Co. and Roadhouse Smithers.

Last year Subway took home the top prize.

The year Subway owner Avi Ranjan is up against Michael DesHarnais from the Babine Animal Hospital and Scott Olesiuk of Glacier Toyota for Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Edmison Mehr Chartered Professional Accountants).

See a complete list of nominees below.

Ballots for the competition have been mailed out to all the members of the Chamber and voting is open until Friday, Nov. 8.

The winners will be announced at the annual awards gala Saturday Nov. 16. at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. The theme of this year’s event is “Blue Carpet Gala” inspired by the skies, waters and glaciers of the area.

The event will feature a musical appearance by Mark Perry, silent and live auctions, a dance party and guest prizes for best costume, best dance moves and best business collaboration.

Tickets are $45 and can be picked up from the Smithers Chamber office.

AWARDS AND NOMINEES

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Interior News)

Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Local Supply Co

Roadhouse Smithers

Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Edmison Mehr Chartered Professional Accountants)

Michael DesHarnais, Babine Animal Hospital

Scott Olesiuk, Glacier Toyota

Avi Ranjan, Subway

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored RBC Smithers):

Bruce and Margaret Bobick

Mark DeHoog

Sandy Nixon

Customer Service Excellence – Business (Sponsored by Hudson Bay Lodge)

Bulkley Valley Insurance Service

Bulkley Valley Wholesale

Daddio’s Family Restaurant

Customer Service Excellence – Individual (Sponsored by Salvation Army)

Amy Brandstetter, Sedaz Lingerie

Duane De Vries, Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Caroline Marko, Salt Boutique

Environmental Business of the Year (Sponsored by Town of Smithers and Regional District of Bulkley Nechako)

Bugwood Bean

Nature’s Pantry

Smithers & Area Recycling

Family Friendly Business of the Year (Sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union)

Bulkley Valley Bright Beginnings Childcare

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort

Pregnancy Outreach

Home Based Business of the Year (Sponsored by Smithers Lumber Yard)

Carla Atherton

Rustica Wood Fired Bakery

B & T Sleigh Rides

Major Contributor to Arts and Culture (Sponsored by ScotiaBank)

Sharon Carrington

Creative Roots

Witsuwit’en Wednesday – Dollie Alfred

Public Service Excellence (Sponsored by Aspen Inn & Suites)

Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre

Interior News

Smithers Fire Department

Tourism Excellence (Sponsored by Tourism Smithers)

Adventure Camp Tourism

Smithers Brewing Company

Smithers Mountain Bike Association

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union)

Jennah Gainer – Telly’s Grill

Julian Heer – BC Snow and Dirt / Skiptooth Forest Management

Nadine Huisman – Bloom Esthetics



