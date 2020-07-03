VIDEO: Witset cannabis shop officially opens

The store, located at the gas bar on Hwy 16, is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A cannabis shop in Witset is officially open for business.

Following a ‘soft opening’ last week, Witset council cut the ribbon on the Indigenous Bloom outlet located on Hwy 16 next to the gas bar during a grand opening celebration this afternoon.

Witset joins numerous First Nations across the country that have opted out of the federal and provincial regulatory framework and created their own laws for cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis products.

The store stocks a full range of smokable, edible and topical products and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

