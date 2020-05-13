(Black Press Media files)

Uber, Lyft unveil COVID-19 protocols requiring masks for drivers, passengers

Sanitizing cars, washing hands and no front-seat passengers for ride-hailing services

Two major ride-hailing companies are requiring their drivers, couriers and passengers to wear masks as part of a new set of measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

The Uber, the San Francisco-based technology giant, says starting Monday drivers won’t be able to pick up customers until they have verified they are wearing a mask via photo-recognition software built into the Uber app.

For its part, Lyft is also requiring all drivers and passengers to “self-certify” that they will wear face mask, are symptom-free, and will follow all local, provincial and national health official rules

Both companies’ drivers will also have to agree to a series of terms promising that they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, have disinfected their vehicle and have washed their hands.

Passengers and drivers will be able to cancel rides if the person operating or entering the vehicle doesn’t wear a mask and if someone removes a mask partway through the trip, and will have an option to notify Uber about the removal when they rate the ride.

No passengers will be allowed to sit in front seats and no more than three passengers will be allowed in the vehicle for Uber X and XL rides.

When they book a ride, passengers will be advised to wear a mask, sanitize hands before and after a trip, sit in the back seat and open a window if possible.

Uber Eats couriers will be able to notify Uber about restaurants that are not following physical distancing or have a long wait, and restaurants will be able to tell Uber when a courier is not wearing a mask or following protocol.

ALSO READ: Struggling smaller airlines worry federal aid may come too late, if at all

– with files from Katya Slepian/Black Press Media

The Canadian Press

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

