Colossus theatre in Langley. (Langley Advance Times Files)

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Cineplex Inc. shares jumped to their highest level in a year on news it has agreed to be purchased by a U.K. company in a friendly deal that values Canada’s largest chain of movie theatres at $2.8 billion, including debt.

Cineworld Group PLC has agreed to pay $34 per share in cash, a 42-per-cent premium to Friday’s closing price for Cineplex. Cineplex shares rose to that level in early trading after the Toronto Stock Exchange opened.

“Given CGX’s significant market share in Canada and historical premium to U.S. peers, we believe the elevated valuation was largely warranted and expect that CGX shareholders are likely to approve of such a transaction,” analyst Aravinda Galappatthige wrote in a research note for Canaccord Genuity.

If the deal is approved by shareholders and regulators, Cineplex will become part of a multinational company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens, with operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and the U.S.

“We believe this transaction today is both financially compelling and in our shareholders best interest,” said Ellis Jacob, Cineplex president and CEO, said in a statement.

“The entertainment industry continues to transform and we are pleased that through this agreement we are ensuring Cineplex is part of the next era of global entertainment.”

The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2020.

READ MORE: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

However, Cineplex has seven weeks to solicit and negotiate with other potential buyers who may be willing to pay more for the company.

Cineworld would receive a termination fee under certain circumstances, including Cineplex finding another buyer with a superior offer.

Cineplex has diversified in recent years into a variety of entertainment-related businesses including advertising, events programming and the Rec Room — a chain of locations serving food, drink and amusements.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego
Next story
November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Just Posted

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m.… Continue reading

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

New report into sawmill explosions released

The report recommends streamlining investigative process

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

VIDEO: Fire destroys popular chalet at Big White Ski Resort

Commenters on social media remembered ‘The Pharamacy’ as both loved and hated

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatilility in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Vegas goalie Fleury gets win No. 452

Most Read