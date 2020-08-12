“The Big Spend” generates volume for Smithers merchants

The Chamber of Commerce is counting the July 25 event a win for local business

Renee Froese from Terrace won a bag containing gift cards from McBike’s, Fields, Totem Audio, Juniper Health & Fitness, Illyria, Pharmasave, Glacierview Satellite, The Sausage Factory, Larkspur Floral, Zittlaus’ Quick Eats, and La Petit Spa.(Contributed photo)

A July 25 event designed to generate local economic activity was a big success according to the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce.

Dubbed “The Big Spend” the campaign focussed on getting people out to shop at local stores. People who did go out were able to put their names in a number of boxes distributed to participating merchants to win one of three gift bags each containing 10-15 gift cards ranging in value from $20 – $50

Savannah Parsons, a summer employee of the Chamber, said they picked up 28 boxes each stuffed to the brim with 50 to 100 ballots.

“From this information alone, it’s clear there was a high volume of customers coming through business doors [July 25].

“Our count doesn’t begin to estimate how the different sales and social media campaigns of our local businesses also affected this volume, but the event definitely appeared to help re-ignite local support of small businesses.”

Winners of the gift bags were Renee Froese from Terrace, Tifhai Grelson and Doug Lieuwen from Houston.

Froese’s bag contained gift cards from McBike’s, Fields, Totem Audio, Juniper Health & Fitness, Illyria, Pharmasave, Glacierview Satellite, The Sausage Factory, Larkspur Floral, Zittlaus’ Quick Eats, and La Petit Spa.

Lieuwen won cards from Home Hardware, Dan’s Source for Sports, Bulkley Valley Home Centre, Glacier View Satellite, Carter’s Jewelers, Local Supply Co., Stone Moth, Kitchen Works, Mainerz, Salt Boutique, Zittlaus’ Quick Eats, Creative Stitches, Oscar’s Source for Adventure, McBike’s, and The Sausage Factory.