John Diefenbaker and Dwight Eisenhower at the signing of the Columbia River Treaty, January 1961. (White House Photo Office)

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

When the B.C. government tried to get talks going on renewing the Columbia River Treaty as it reached its 50th anniversary in 2014, the Barack Obama administration didn’t seem interested.

Now the Donald Trump administration is starting discussions, adding the cross-border flood control and hydroelectric agreement to a group of increasingly hostile actions on trade and relations with Canada.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is representing B.C. in the talks between Canada and the U.S., with public meetings underway this week to gauge public expectations in the region that saw valleys flooded and communities abandoned to construct the Duncan, Mica and Keenleyside dams.

Then-energy minister Bill Bennett announced in 2014 that B.C. was extending the treaty another 10 years, then told a conference in Spokane that the U.S. should pay more for the electricity and flood control that comes at the expense of fertile B.C. valleys.

Conroy acknowledges that the U.S. side tends to believe it’s paying too much, with an annual share of half of the electricity value generated downstream. She inherits a deal that did not concern itself with salmon runs, wiped out by a U.S. dam in the 1930s, or the effect the dams would have on the Kootenay fruit growing industry to produce a stable water supply for U.S. fruit and other farming.

RELATED: Renata, lost village on the Arrow Lakes

RELATED: Public meetings on treaty this month

RELATED: U.S. decision to negotiate came in a tweet

“It is one of the best international water agreements in the world,” Conroy said in a legislature debate on the treaty in April. “When it comes to just power and power generation and flood control, it was ahead of its time in 1964. But thank goodness things have changed, because in 1964, they also didn’t consult with anyone in the basin.”

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok questioned Conroy on B.C. and Canada’s position going into discussions, and issues such as samon restoration that have arisen since the treaty was struck.

“The Americans need our water for their agriculture, their wine, their apples and all those sorts of things, and for navigation and shipping,” Clovechok said. “There’s recreational real estate involved here. There are a lot of reservoirs, which very, very wealthy Americans have very large houses around, which they’re concerned about and certainly are lobbying their government, and also industrial water supplies.”

Clovechok said it’s obvious that the U.S. “negotiates from the State Department, not from the governor’s office.”

Conroy declined to comment on Clovechok’s q uestion about whether B.C. is prepared to reduce any downstream benefits from the treaty, except to say that B.C.’s objective is to get “equitable or better benefits.

“I don’t think we did many, many years ago, and I think it’s our turn,” she said.

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Just Posted

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

13 and working for his Kool hard cash

Young Smithers entrepreneur navigates regulations to get ice cream biz rolling.

Seabridge Gold begins third summer of work on the Iskut Project

The project site is about 294 km in size and is located around 110 km northwest of Stewart.

Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son

Colten Fleury is believed to have been spotted hitchhiking near Witset on his way to Prince Rupert.

Fatal crash on Railway Avenue

RCMP say a passenger is dead, another injured and driver arrested after fleeing scene in Smithers.

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

Most Read

  • Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

    Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

  • Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

    U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized