From left: Tahltans Harlan Inkster; Rick McLean; Hon. Jeanie McLean (Dendys), Yukon minister of education and minister responsible for the women and gender equity directorate; Erin Paul; Chad Thomas; and Jerry Asp accept the Indigenous Business of the Year for Northern B.C. Award on behalf of TNDC at the 5th Annual Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference in Whitehorse, presented by the Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce. (Contributed photo)

Tahltan business arm name business of the year

The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation honoured by Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference

Decades of involvement in a wide variety of important projects that have contributed to the development of northwestern B.C. has paid off for the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) with a prestigious honour.

Last week, the business arm of the Tahltan government won the Top Indigenous Business of the Year for Northern B.C. award at the Fifth Annual Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference.

“The award recognizes Indigenous businesses from Alaska, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Northern BC that have demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, marketing, environmental stewardship, outstanding service and/or a commitment to the preservation of its cultural values and identity,” stated a press release.

Paul Gruner, executive director of TNDC said the organization was honoured, noting future plans to further improve

“TNDC continues to grow and diversify,” . “We are expanding the provision of fibre optics to the communities of Iskut and Dease Lake, providing critical high-speed internet which will enhance the delivery of healthcare and education.”

Gruner also highlighted the 2021 partnership with Province, Newcrest Mining, Regional District of Kitimat Stikine, Newmont, Teck Resources, Seabridge Gold and Skeena Resources that upgraded the Dease Lake airport and saw TNDC take over as operator.

“With several strategic business plans in the works, TNDC will continue to be a major player in creating growth and prosperity in Northern BC,” he said.

Since the 1980s the TNDC has been involved in numerous historic endeavours including the Great Bear project, Eskay Mine, BC Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line and the Coast Mountain Hydro hydrolectric projects.

The corporation currently has stakes in Seabridge Gold’s KSM project, Skeena Resources’ Eskay Creek revitalization project and the working Brucejack and Red Christ mines.


