Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country. Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country. Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Statistics Canada says retail sales gained 4.2% in June as restrictions eased

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 7.4 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 2.7 per cent

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country.

However, the agency says its preliminary estimate for July, which will be revised, suggests retail sales fell 1.7 per cent last month.

For June, retail sales increased in eight of the 11 subsectors as clothing and clothing accessories stores led the way with a gain of 49.1 per cent following two months of declines.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 7.4 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 2.7 per cent.

Sales at food and beverage stores fell 2.6 per cent as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores dropped 3.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 3.1 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms rose 4.1 per cent in June.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

economy

Previous story
Putnam Investments to buy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada

Just Posted

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
How to vote on or before Sept. 20

Trees have been removed from Eddy Park in Telkwa in preparation for flood mitigation dike work to begin. (Deb Meissner photo)
Public decries removal of Eddy Park trees

Northern Health Authority is asking users to avoid using substances alone and keep more than one naloxone kit. (File photo)
Northern Health issues overdose advisory following spike after new contaminated substance identified

Chip Run organizer Lainie Waterhouse, middle, with daughter Liv Waterhouse and brother Thomas Spooner hold a stack of cash from the Chip Run July 24. The event raised a record $32,000. (Facebook photo)
Chip Run raises $32,000 for cancer care team