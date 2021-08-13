A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says net assets now top half a trillion dollars

Just Posted

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako headquarters in Burns Lake. (File photo)
Regional district proposes streamlined bylaw ticket system

B.C. Emergency Health Services members are often the first medical professionals many people see when they’re having the worst day of their lives. (File: Black Press Media)
More paramedics a good start

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. (Contributed photo)
Feds/province pay for 3.5 km of Smithers to Telkwa trail

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today