(The Canadian Press)

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Shaw Mobile’s posted prices range between $15 and $95 per month

The owner of Freedom Mobile has disclosed details of a new wireless service called Shaw Mobile, which will be in Alberta and British Columbia.

Calgary-based Shaw Communications says the new service will combine elements of its wireless and residential fibre networks as well as its WiFi hotspots.

It will offer three levels of service plan, currently at an introductory price discount, all with access to more than 450,000 Shaw Go WiFi hotspots.

Shaw Mobile’s posted prices range between $15 and $95 per month, with a one-time connection fee, but are currently subject to promotional discounts.

Shaw has Western Canada’s largest cable TV network, which competes primarily against Telus Corp. in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Its Freedom Mobile service also competes with Telus, Rogers and Bell in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DavidsTea to shrink network to 18 stores in Canada after renegotiating leases

Just Posted

Tahltan Nation closes hunting and recreational activity access points

The remote and vulnerable territory has limited medical capacity

Kinsmen plan to host scaled-down version of Telkwa BBQ

Club hoping to serve traditional Beef on a Bun and keep status of longest running event in B.C.

Telkwa recieves $2.4M grant to upgrade wastewater treatment and sewer system

The federal and provincial infrastructure grant covers 100 per cent of the project

Possible retail cannabis store in the Houston Mall

Houston residents will soon have a chance to have their say in… Continue reading

Police investigating bridge fire at Houston

Sign found linking blaze to ongoing American protests

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Most Read