Seabridge conduct a KSM site tour in July 2014. (Seabridge Gold photo)

Seabridge conduct a KSM site tour in July 2014. (Seabridge Gold photo)

Seabridge seeks emergency extension of environmental certificate

A public and First Nations comment period opens Nov. 19 and closes Dec. 3

Seabridge Gold is looking for an extension to its environmental assessment certificate (EAC) for its KSM (Kerr-Suphurets-Mitchell) project located approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Stewart.

The Smithers-based company originally received its certificate in 2014 and was granted a one-time extension of five years in 2019. If the mine is not substantially underway by July 29, 2024, the EAC will expire.

However, the company submitted a request for an emergency variance of two additional years arguing the COVID-19 pandemic and associated federal and provincial states of emergency are hindering its efforts to meet the existing deadline.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has the power to grant such a variance under Section 46 of the province’s Environment Assessment Act in reponse to an emergency and if the variance is in the public interest.

Prior to making a decision, however, the application must be open to public and First Nations input.

Stakeholders wishing to comment on the company’s request will have two weeks to do so starting Nov. 19 and ending Dec. 3.

Documents related to the request are available at projects.eao.gov.bc.ca.

Comments will be accepted by online form (gov.bc.ca/eao); by mail to Shelley Murphy, PO Box 9426 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria, BC, V8W 9V1 and by Fax to 250-356-7477.

Seabridge has Impact Benefits Agreements with both the Nisga’a and Tahltan First Nations.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

Just Posted

Field of Memorial Wreaths
Smithers remembers

People gathered virtually and in person for the Legion’s ceremony

Birch poppies
Wet’suwet’en artist makes poppies out of birch bark

Charrine Lace wants to honour Indigenous veterans

A person perished in the cab of semi at the gas station at the junction of Highways 16 and 37 Nov. 7. (Facebook photo)
Unnamed individual perishes in vehicle fire near Hazeltons

Police are not treating the death as suspicious: RCMP spokesperson

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read