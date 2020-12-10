Rescuing the dream

How one Smithers restaurant is coping and hoping to make it out the other side of COVID

Like it was for many eating establishments in Smithers, the shutdown due to COVID-19 in the spring, was devastating for Roadhouse.

When your restaurant is the culmination of a lifelong dream, however, you find a way to carry on.

“The one time we closed, we lost a lot of people,” said Moe Kafer, Roadhouse co-owner with sister Michaela. “So, you have to start all over again and that’s tough.”

But they did, beginning with takeout shortly after the pandemic closed their doors.

”Take out, we were super pleased with the community support that we got, [but] it’s barely enough to keep the power running,” Moe said.

When they were able to re-open to sit-in dining, there were challenges, number one being staffing. Moe listed a number of issues surrounding kitchen staff that Smithers restaurateurs are all familiar with. These include lack of trained chefs locally or even elsewhere in Canada, record low enrolment in cooking schools and lack of affordable housing even if you are able to recruit people.

“Ultimately we ended up having employ imported skilled staff from Morocco,” she said. “They come in under a francophone program. It’s very expensive for us, but we had no alternative.”

In the meantime, it meant they had to reduce hours for awhile because Michaela was ending up working double shifts trying to keep the kitchen going.

They persevered, however, managed to get re-staffed and Roadhouse is back up to five days a week (Wednesday to Sunday) for dinner and for brunch on weekends.

Of course, the other big challenge has been COVID-19, but Moe said they are taking all possible measures to assure their staff is safe and patrons feel comfortable visiting.

“So we have chosen that we’re doing temperature checks and oxygen level tests on our staff everyday, we wear masks because we feel like although there isn’t COVID up here supposedly, you do have to do preventative measures, do your part for the community and especially for our staff because they interact with a lot of people over the course of their shift,” Moe said. “Whatever we can to make sure they’re safe and healthy is important. We’re just crossing our fingers for a kind winter.”

Roadhouse is the manifestation of Michaela’s lifelong vision for fine dining in Smithers. When her kids had grown and left home, she put the vision to the test with a food truck called Caravan that was wildly popular in town. With that success, she turned her focus to a brick-and-mortar operation.

“She’s always had her eye out for the right building and the old ski shop came up and she was, like, ‘this is it’,” Moe explained. “I was still working in England as a food photographer and she was telling me about her dream of maybe making this all come true and we were talking about it and she was, like, ‘I really don’t want to do it alone,” and I said, ‘what does your ideal business partner look like?’ She said “well, it looks like you’.”

But that wasn’t in the cards for Moe until Brexit came along.

“I started entertaining the idea of coming and doing it with Michaela, cause we were constantly in contact about everything and then I went with Michaela. I miss my family and, yeah, lets do it, move from the bustling metropolis of London and enjoy some healthy living in Smithers.”

Two lifetimes of travelling the world are reflected in every aspect of the business from the menu to the decor, but then with the added local flair of Bulkley Valley artists and a B.C.-focussed wine list.

“We’re just very proud,” Moe said. “Art’s always been a thing in both of our lives, so its nice to be able to champion local artists. We have so many international visitors … and it’s great to be able to say ‘all these pieces are local, this is what our community does’.”

With Christmas coming up, the restaurant will not be doing parties because of public health restrictions, but Moe and Michaela are looking forward to welcoming people for some holiday cheer, anyway.

“We’ll just do some Christmassy features and if people want to come in their own household groups up to six people, they’re welcome to do so,” she said. “We’ve always got some delicious cocktails to celebrate with. And we’ll just wait until normalcy comes back. It’s important that we make it out the other end.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

Just Posted

Cst. Shawn Baird joined the Smithers RCMP detachment approximately two months ago. (Thom Barker photo)
Meet Smithers newest RCMP officer Cst. Shawn Baird

Also: Kevin Christensen promoted to sergeant, will remain in Smithers another 3-4 years

Smithers Home Hardware Building deemed to pose a potential safety risk to the public. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town council orders remedial action on Home Hardware building for potential public safety risk

A safety audit triggerd by investigation of original engineer revealed significant structural issues

A COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to a letter from Northern Health posted on the Coast Mountains School District 82 website. (Jake Wray/ Terrace Standard)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace

It is the fourth known exposure at a Terrace school

The RDBN’s ban on ICI cardboard at the Knockholt Landfill and Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station is now in effect starting Dec.6. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Smithers bailing facility for commericial cardboard on hold

Waste Management to transport regional district commercial cardboard to Prince George and Terrace

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Most Read