The Red Chris open pit mine approximately 80 km south of Dease Lake. (Newcrest Mining photo)

Red Chris reaches full capacity

Imperial Metals reports third quarter production of 19.5 million pounds copper and 8,419 ounces gold

The Red Chris copper and gold mine in Northwest B.C. has reached its full production capacity.

Imperial Metals, which owns a 30 per cent stake in the mine just south of Iskut near Hwy 37, released its third quarter production Oct. 23.

“The Company reports production at the Red Chris mine for the 2019 third quarter was 19.5 million pounds copper and 8,419 ounces gold,” a press release stated.

“These results represent 100 per cent production at Red Chris. Copper and gold production were up 11 per cent in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019.

“Mill throughput for the quarter averaged 30,568 tonnes per calendar day.”

READ MORE: Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Imperial also reported exploration commenced to verify the size of other deposits on the property that could extend the life of the mine. Currently, four drills are operating with two more expected to come on line in the fourth quarter.


Imperial recently completed the sale of 70 per cent of the mine to Australian gold mining giant Newcrest.

