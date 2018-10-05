Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

Medical marijuana producer Sun Pharm Investments Ltd. is moving to create Zenabis Global Inc., a publicly-traded company with growing operations in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and eventually in Nova Scotia.

RELATED: Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The privately-held cannabis company is merging with a subsidiary of propagated agricultural plants supplier Bevo Agro Inc. via reverse takeover, in which a smaller firm takes over a public company.

Bevo is currently listed on the TSX Venture exchange and after the transaction and amalgamation, the company will change its name to Zenabis, taking after one of Sun Pharm’s cannabis brands.

Sun Pharm says it currently has two licensed production facilities in British Columbia and New Brunswick, with a third due to come online shortly in Nova Scotia, together, encompassing more than 61,000 square metres of growing space.

RELATED: B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

After the transaction is complete, the companies say Bevo’s greenhouse facilities in Langley are intended to be expanded and retrofitted.

On completion of planned expansions, the companies say the combined entity will have more than 320,000 square metres of indoor and greenhouse space across the three provinces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Just Posted

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

Telegraph Creek evacuation order will stretch into winter

RDKS order imposed on district properties may be lifted this week

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

Decision on $1.5 million of community space at new Walnut School

The district also discussed selling property it owned on Fulton Ave at the board meeting

Smithers couple wins $1 million

Brenda Graf bought the winning ticket while picking up soup ingredients for her sick husband.

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

The job gains were also almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario, with little change in the other provinces

B.C. town purchases castle with peculiar past

Peachland is currently the proud owner of a castle with an unusual chapter of local history

Most Read