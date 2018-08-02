Galore Creek mine project. (Teck Resources photo)

Novagold sells its share in Galore Creek for $275M

Newmont Mining Corporation enters joint partnership with Teck Resources

Novagold has sold its 50 per-cent interest in the Galore Creek project to leading gold and copper producer Newmont Mining Corporation.

Galore Creek is about 150 kilometers northwest of Stewart.

The deal for one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold-silver deposits closed July 27 for $275 million. Galore’s joint-venture partner Teck Recources waived its right of first refusal to acquire Novagold’s interest.

Newmont paid $100 million up front with the remainder due at specified stages of development. The final $75 million is payable upon approval of project construction.

“Galore Creek holds the potential to support decades of profitable copper and gold production in a favorable mining jurisdiction, in line with our strategy to create long-term value for our stakeholders,” Gary Goldberg, Newmont president and CEO said in a press release. “Partnering with Teck allows us to bring both organizations’ considerable technical, financial and sustainability strengths to bear in evaluating and refining development plans for Galore Creek, and to build on the strong relationships Teck has established with the Tahltan First Nation and British Columbia.”

READ MORE: Novagold wants out of Galore Creek (2011)

Newmont and Teck will define the scope, budget, and timeline for pre-feasibility studies over the next several months and expect the pre-feasibility studies to be completed over three to four years with an annual budget of $10 to $15 million.

Nova gold will use the revenues of the sale to advance its flagship Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

For more than a decade Novagold has been a major presence in northwest mine development. The Galore Creek project itself was regarded as a key part of the revival of a flagging northwestern economy until work halted in late 2007 when capital cost projections doubled the $2.5-billion price tag.

Galore Creek has also been regarded as a foundation project for the Northwest Transmission Line.

As part of the transaction, Newmont will also acquire the Novagold’s 40 per cent interest in the adjacent Copper Canyon mineral property.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

Just Posted

Novagold sells its share in Galore Creek for $275M

Newmont Mining Corporation enters joint partnership with Teck Resources

Lake Kathlyn Society wants environmental recommendations enforced

LKPS had questions about status of agreement made when Watson’s Landing was constructed in 2008.

Recruitment top priority for Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services

BVESS provided an update of their work so far in 2018 and presented two awards at a town council.

Northwest fire ban starts Friday

Campfires and other open burning is prohibited starting noon ahead of the long weekend.

Witset low on water

Maintenance crews are checking for leaks as reservoir unable to fill completely overnight.

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Dive team continues search for missing man after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Shovel Lake wildfire grows to 5,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire has seen substantial growth in the last 24… Continue reading

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Most Read