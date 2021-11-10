Northwest B.C. mining briefs

Brucejack goes electric; Seabridge integrates Snowfield; Skeena Resources sells 60 per cent of Snip

Pretivm has purchased seven electric haul trucks for its Brucejack Mine in northwest B.C. from Swedish mining supply company Sandvik Mining. (Sandvik Mining photo)

MINE GOES GREEN

The Brucejack Mine is taking a step toward a greener future with a partnership with a Swedish mining supply company.

Pretivm Resources announced last week it will be replacing its diesel truck fleet at the gold mine with electric vehicles from Sandvik Mining.

Pretivm has purchased seven of Sandvik’s Z50 haul trucks with an option to buy an eighth.

“On top of the sustainability improvements with battery-based mining, another major benefit of electrification is the amount of money that can be saved on initial capital and operating expenses, including construction of ventilation shafts and the cost of operating ventilation systems,” the company said in a press release.

ORE MERGER

Smithers-based Seabridge Gold now believes it has data to supporting merging its Snowfield property into its KSM project.

Assay results from the company’s 2021 drilling program indicate the grade of the Snowfield deposit are very similar to results from its other deposits.

“We foresee a seamless integration of Snowfield into KSM by blending Snowfield ore with Mitchell production, resulting in a meaningful extension of open pit mining prior to any underground block-cave mining,” he said.

Initial estimates peg the Snowfield ore body at 1.37 billion tonnes of measured and indicated resources averaging 0.59 grams per tonne (25.92 million ounces) gold, 1.72 g/t (75.8 million ounces) silver and 0.1% (2.98 billion pounds) copper.

INTENDED TAKEOVER

A Peruvian mining company intends to exercise an option to gain 60 per cent ownership in Skeena Resource’s Snip project in northwest BC.

Snip is a formerly operating gold that produced approximately one million ounces of gold for Barrick Gold in the 1990s. Skeena acquired the property in 2016.

In order to gain its 60 per cent stake, Hochschild Mining must invest $100 million in the project by Oct. 14, 2022, rough double what Skeena has already invested.

If the investment is successful, the two companies will form a joint venture for the future development of the Snip mine.

Skeena intends to leverage the purchase to

“This will allow the Skeena management team to focus resources on aggressively exploring and advancing Eskay Creek,” said Walter Jones Jr., Skeena CEO.