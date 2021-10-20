Mike Bundock and Susan Bundock present the 2020 Community and Excellence in Business Awards via Zoom on Nov. 25, 2020. (Smithers District Chamber of Commerce photo)

Mike Bundock and Susan Bundock present the 2020 Community and Excellence in Business Awards via Zoom on Nov. 25, 2020. (Smithers District Chamber of Commerce photo)

Nominations now open for community and business awards

The Chamber of Commerce annual awards will once again be handed out virtually this year

Nominations are now open for the annual Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize businesses, entrepreneurs, employees, non-profit organizations and volunteers in 13 categories including the two premier awards of Business of the Year and Citizen Volunteer of the Year.

Last year, Smithers Feed Store took home the big business prize while Luke Smith was named top volunteer.

Once again, the Chamber has chosen to forego an in-person event due to the ongoing pandemic and will be live-streaming the ceremony on Facebook instead.

Nominations are being accepted via online form through the Chamber’s website and are due by Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

A 50-plus word explanation must accompany a nomination.

The Chamber will also be offering community-building incentives on its Facebook page such as draw prizes, a virtual best-dressed contest and special beverage and menu options to help businesses, groups and families plan their own COVID-safe viewing parties.

The virtual ceremony will take place Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.


