Mineral exploration conference returns to in-person participation

A Mineral Exploration Roundup volunteer hands out information to some young conference attendees in Vancouver in 2019. (AME photo)

After going completely virtual in 2021, the Association for Mineral Exploration’s (AME) annual Roundup will be a hybrid event in 2022.

Registration is now open for the conference scheduled for Jan. 31 – Feb. 3. Registrants can choose to attend in person, online-only or a combination of the two.

This year’s theme is for the event, which is billed as the “premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry is: Engage. Connect. Evolve.

“As society recovers and evolves from the disruption caused by the global pandemic, so does our industry,” said Kendra Johnston, AME president and CEO. “At AME Roundup, you will discover how mineral exploration is evolving into a diverse, dynamic sector, embracing new technologies, forging community partnerships and engaging the next generation.”

The Smithers Exploration Group, a long-time supporter of the conference and perennial participant, has not decided how it will participate, but welcomes the available options.

“Smithers Exploration Group is pleased that Roundup 2022 will accommodate both in-person and virtual attendance,” he said. “Roundup is an important part of the minerals industry in BC and Canada because it allows people to get the latest technical information while they re-connect with colleagues and friends.”

The association was very pleased with attendance during the 2021 virtual event and the performance of its customized online platform, which allowed for more than 32,000 booth visits and 15,000 unique views of conference presentations.

This year, the in-person portion of the event will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

All participants including delegates, exhibitors, volunteers, AME staff, and contractors and consultants who interact directly with delegates and/or exhibitors will be required to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The policy applies to conference set-up, registration, programming, and teardown. Attendees may be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and should be prepared to do so. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to participate by attending the online version of the conference.



