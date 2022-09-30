A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

Settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. has settled a lawsuit against Peloton Interactive Inc. that accused the exercise equipment company of patent infringement.

A notice of voluntary dismissal filed in a California court today says the companies have negotiated a “mutually agreeable settlement” of the trademark dispute.

The settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton filed in anticipation of a trademark complaint by Lululemon.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel maker had sent Peloton a cease-and-desist letter last November alleging the exercise equipment maker had copied several of its product designs.

In response, Peloton launched its own lawsuit against Lululemon asking the court to pre-emptively declare that it had not infringed on Lululemon patents.

A Federal Court in New York on Thursday tossed out Peloton’s suit, calling it “an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.”

RELATED: Lululemon sues Peloton over ‘copy-cat’ workout apparel

FashionLaw and justice

Previous story
Labour shortage, pandemic savings to soften blow of short-lived recession: report
Next story
Make It Safe: B.C. conference highlights the holistic nature of workplace safety

Just Posted

Corporate partner Chris Duffy (left), and head coach Chris Naylor pose in front of the newly unveiled jerseys on Sept. 14. The jerseys will be on full display when the Saax take on the Timbermen this season. (Supplied photo)
Saax season pushed back due to aggressive stance from BC Hockey says league

Truth and reconciliation is a hope, Ron Nyce said on Sept. 12. “There is no one group of people better than the other, not one,” he told The Northern View.( Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man and Nisga’a residential school survivor hopes for reconciliation

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach speaking in the House of Commons on May 30, 2022. (Photo: House of Commons Photography Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s bill to lower voting age blocked by Conservatives, Liberals