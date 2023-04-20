LNG contractor announces completion of major project milestone

First bridge to transport gas from processing to storage completed

LNG Canada’s engineering contractor announced the completion of a major milestone for the Kitimat project last week.

JFJV Kitimat (a joint venture between the JGC and Fluor Corporations) said in a Facebook post April 12 it had completed work on its first bridge module.

“This module’s primary function is to connect utilities to LNG processing Train 1 and supports the transportation of LNG from Train 1 to the Storage Tank,” the post stated.

A train in the context of oil and gas processing consists of various components of the system of processing, purifying and converting natural gas to liquefied natural gas.

The post added that this is a major milestone because it is the culmination of years of collaboration between the two companies’ engineering teams “bringing together elements from separate fabrication yards using single weld hook-ups in a dramatically different environment from where they were built.”

This month, LNG Canada said the overall project is more than 80 per cent complete.

There are currently more than 3,000 workers onsite and the company is still eyeing 2025 as the timeframe to begin shipments of liquefied natural gas to Asia.

Meanwhile, the pipeline being built to transport the gas from sites in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat is also nearing completion.

On March 30, Coastal GasLink said construction of the 672-kilometre pipeline is nearly 83 per cent completed. The company has nearly 6,000 workers engaged along the route of the pipeline that extends from the Dawson Creek area to Kitimat. The pipeline is being built in eight sections.

Section 1 (east of Dawson Creek to south of Mackenzie) and Section 4 (north of Prince George to Fort St. James are 100 per cent complete.

Section 8, the section coming into Kitimat is currently just over 90 per cent complete.

Section 7, which runs from south of Houston to southeast of Terrace and has been the centre of controversy with opposition from the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and violence by individuals the RCMP now believe to be anarchists, is the least complete at 51 per cent.