Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)

Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

A Federal Court judge has granted an injunction to allow restocking of two salmon farms on the B.C. coast with young fish, after 19 were ordered closed by federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan by June 2022.

The decision allows Mowi Canada West to restock two operations in the Discovery Islands, as a separate court action by Mowi, Cermaq Canada, Grieg Seafood and Saltstream continues over the abrupt decision to shut down aquaculture in the region after 30 years. Saltstream operates a third farm for Chinook salmon rather than Atlantic salmon, and is also covered by the injunction.

“The harm to Mowi and Saltstream, as well as their employees, their families and other businesses in the community, in particular First Nations businesses, will be real and substantial if the injunction is not granted, and if Mowi and Saltstream are not permitted to proceed with the transfer of fish they require to undertake as part of their operations,” Justice Peter George Pamel wrote in a decision released April 5.

Dean Dobrinsky, human resources director for Mowi Canada West, said the company still has to apply to Fisheries and Oceans Canada to do the transfer of more than 1.2 million fish that would otherwise have to be euthanized.

“We have two sites, one at Port Elizabeth and one at Larsen Island that presently have nursery fish that we need to transfer,” Dobrinsky said in an interview April 6. “What it means is the minister in making the decision on the transfer licence has to go back and basically look at the science.”

RELATED: Coastal communities ‘blindsided’ by decision, MPs say

RELATED: Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on closure

Homalco Chief Darren Blaney, representing one of seven area Indigenous communities consulted over the closure and an ocean aquaculture opponent, issued a statement after the ruling, emphasizing that permission for the transfer is still needed.

“The minister must consult and accommodate those seven First Nations in the Discovery Islands regarding any applications for the fish farms at Doctor Bay, Phillips Arm and Hardwicke,” Blaney said.

Dobrinsky said Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists did what the Cohen Commission recommended, and reviewed the risk of salmon farms on sockeye salmon migration routes through the region.

“The nine-year study found that there was less than minimal risk from the farms to the wild Fraser River sockeye,” Dobrinsky said. “And then the minister added what appears to be additional conditions, which were this notion of social acceptance. That was a new set of conditions that we’ve never operate under.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsSalmon farming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investment Canada approves Great Canadian Gaming’s purchase by U.S. fund

Just Posted

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Smithers Local Health Area reported eight new cases of COVID-19 between March 21 and 27. (BC CDC graphic)
Weekly COVID cases back to single digits in Smithers Local Health Area

Northern Health reported 8 new cases from March 21 - 27

The BC Bus North funding is extended to permit the transportation service to run through until March 31, 2022 to 39 communities across Northern B.C. announced the Ministry of Transportation on March 29. (B.C. Transit photo)
BC Bus North to extend service to 2022

Northern BC bus service has provided more than 13,000 rides since June 2018

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Frank Ludwig in the control room. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Most Read