Ridley Terminals Inc., a coal export terminal, is a Crown corporation based on the North Coast of B.C. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Indigenous nations receive 10 per cent stake in coal terminal

Sale of Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert expected to be completed by summer 2019

Ridley Terminals Inc. is officially up for sale, and the Lax Kw’alaams Band and Metlakatla First Nation will share in the profits.

A Nov. 5 letter from the Canadian Development Investment Corporation (CDEV) states that it has been mandated by the federal government to find a buyer for Ridley Terminals, who will receive a 90 percent stake in the company.

The remaining 10 per cent will be owned either directly or indirectly by Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla.

READ MORE: Government plans to sell Ridley Terminals this fall

CDEV has already written letters to potential buyers informing them of the sale. Interested parties may request non-disclosure agreements, and, if signed, will be able to submit a non-binding proposal for the purchase of RTI. CDEV will select a shortlist of potential purchasers based on these proposals.

In the second phase of the process, finalists in the process will be granted access to more detailed and confidential information about RTI, and will be given opportunities to meet with RTI’s management team, Lax Kw’alaams Band and Metlakatla First Nation. They will also be able to visit the site itself.

Following this second phase, shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit final offers to CDEV, which will make a final recommendation to the federal government.

The sale is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

On Aug. 9, the federal government announced that it was discussing a potential sale of RTI with six First Nations in the region. This development followed a profitable year by the coal terminal, which recorded revenues of $178-million in 2017, which was a 192.5 per cent increase from 2016.

The terminal was previously up for sale in Dec. 2012.

READ MORE: Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Just Posted

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Indigenous athletes honoured at Premier Awards

Regional awards were handed out to youths from Lax Kw’alaams, Haida and Nisga’a nations

Former Smithers reporter pens debut children’s book

Thom Barker channel’s his giant dog’s many phobias into theme exploring critical thinking

Smithers and Prince Rupert shine at Old Timers Tournament

The Raiders win the Women’s division while the Driller’s won first in both men’s divisions

Ombudsperson kept busy during Northwest tour

BC’s Ombudsperson was kept “quite busy” during a tour of Northwest communities… Continue reading

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Most Read