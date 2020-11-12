Ikea Canada is taking a sustainable approach to Black Friday this year. (Courtesy of Ikea)

Ikea Canada is taking a sustainable approach to Black Friday this year. (Courtesy of Ikea)

Ikea will buy back your gently-used furniture this Black Friday

The furniture giant is flipping Black Friday on its head with a sustainable campaign

This year, Ikea Canada is asking customers to flip Black Friday on its head by choosing to sell rather than buy.

The furniture retailer has been running its sell-back service in Canada since 2019, which allows customers to sell their gently-used Ikea furniture in exchange for store credit. Those items are then resold in Ikea’s As-Is section, allowing for an overall reduction in waste.

During its Black Friday campaign, though, Ikea will be offering up to double the normal sell-back value and special promotions on its As-Is products. Its entire campaign opposes the normal frenzied consumption of Black Friday, opting for a “sustainable living” approach instead.

READ ALSO: Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

“On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we want to change the conversation from one of mass consumption to mass circularity, and show how sustainable living can be easy and affordable for everyone,” said Melissa Barbosa, head of sustainability for Ikea Canada.

The sell-back service is simple. Customers upload photos of the furniture they are looking to sell to the Ikea website, an employee reviews their items within five business days and then, if they are approved, the customer can drop off the items at an Ikea store in exchange for store credit.

Unfortunately, for Island residents this means having to make a trip to the Mainland. People can, however, buy discounted As-Is items online and have them shipped to one of the Island’s two pick-up points in Saanichton (#10-6776 Oldfield Rd.) or Nanaimo (Unit 10b, 4386 Boban Dr).

READ ALSO: Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

Another part of the campaign will be providing special offers on products that help save water, energy and waste. Inspiration for how to extend the life of Ikea products can be found on its website.

The Black Friday campaign is just one step in the retailer’s goal of becoming “fully circular and climate positive by 2030.” Being fully circular means creating a closed-loop system where the focus is on reusing, sharing and remanufacturing rather than taking resources, using them and then disposing of them.

The Black Friday campaign will run from mid-November until the end of the month. More details can be found at ikea.com.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentGreater VictoriaHome Furnishings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Just Posted

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

The colour guard marches in the flags for the Legion’s Order of Service at Veteran’s Peace Park in Smithers on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. (Deb Meissner photo)
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Smithers remembers

Remembrance Day services were considerably scaled back, but went ahead at Veterans Peace Park

Birch poppies
Wet’suwet’en artist makes poppies out of birch bark

Charrine Lace wants to honour Indigenous veterans

A person perished in the cab of semi at the gas station at the junction of Highways 16 and 37 Nov. 7. (Facebook photo)
Unnamed individual perishes in vehicle fire near Hazeltons

Police are not treating the death as suspicious: RCMP spokesperson

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 group showing steepest rise in infections

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

Most Read