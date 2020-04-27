ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

ICBC’s available written tests for learners include air brakes and heavy trailer certification in May. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

New learners can’t take their written test yet, but people with existing learners licences can book appointments to take a “knowledge” test starting May 4, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. says.

Appointments for tests can be booked for some ICBC offices starting May 4, with non-road test services available across the province by May 11. That includes people with recently expired learner’s licences.

“Customers whose Class 5-8 learner’s licence expired on or after March 17, when ICBC suspended road tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not have to pay a fee for their first knowledge test,” ICBC said in a statement April 27. “At this time, knowledge tests are not available for first-time learner applicants.”

Appointments will also be available for new residents of B.C., who are required to change their licences within 90 days, and for commercial learner class applicants, including air brakes and heavy trailer permits. Commercial stand-by or walk-in knowledge tests are discontinued as of May 2.

Eligible customers should call ICBC’s driver licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498 and leave a voicemail message requesting an appointment for a knowledge test. Customers should expect a call-back from an ICBC representative to advise available testing locations and times.

Motorcycle skill tests can be booked at the same number or online.

