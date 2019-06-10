FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo a mannequin wears a red dress inside the Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship midtown Manhattan store in New York. A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private. The offer was announced Monday, June 10. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private.

The offer, announced Monday, is being led by Hudson’s Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker, Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investment SA and Abrams Capital Management. The proposal values the company at 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.12) per share in cash. That’s a 48% premium to the company’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The group of shareholders together own 57% of the Canadian company.

The offer is conditioned in part on the $1.5 billion sale announced Monday of Hudson’s remaining half of its interest in its European business.

Like many department stores, Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape.

ALSO READ: HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

ALSO READ: Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pot company Tilray shares jump on deal with biggest shareholder

Just Posted

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

Shared Histories author wins historical writing award

Tyler McCreary won for his book on Wet’suwet’en-settler relations

From the Interior News archives: D-Day, a look back

Even in June 1944, the Normandy invasion was being viewed as historic

Simone Hug: a musical prodigy from under the Iron Curtain

As long as she can remember, Simone Hug has been infatuated with music.

LETTER: Mining critical to Smithers

Letter from Michael Goehring, president of the Mining Association of British Columbia

LIVE: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in B.C.

It’s the biggest B.C. lottery jackpot in history

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content

Starting June 30, political ads that appear on Facebook are to show who paid for them

Most Read