The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bel

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

General Motors

Previous story
B.C. commits $282 million to CleanBC Industry Fund investment, applications now open

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena Bulkley, stressed on Oct. 26, the need for all levels of government to be under one roof in addressing the salmon crisis. (File photo)
Bachrach renews call for public bus service in northwest B.C.

Workcamp at Seabridge Gold’s KSM project in northwest B.C. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge to spend $150 million to bring KSM project to “substantially started”

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled

Bulkley Valley forestry industry members packed the gallery at Smithers council chambers for a special Committee of the Whole meeting March 23 to lobby council for support in pushing back against the provincial governments old-growth deferral strategy. (Thom Barker photo)
Bulkley Valley forestry industry lobbies Smithers council for support pushing back against old-growth deferrals