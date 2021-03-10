Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)

Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

A new set of funding initiatives hope to boost sales for Okanagan businesses.

The B.C. government is offering funding to B.C. farmers, fishers and food and beverage producers, to help them put the Buy BC logo on their product. This, they say, will help promote their products and boost sales locally.

“The Buy BC program plays such an important role in keeping people and our local economies working, helping British Columbians easily identify and access products made here at home,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

To date, over 500 B.C. companies have been licenced to use the logo, including several in Kelowna. Of these, 116 have received funding to do so.

The province pointed to Little Creek Dressing in Kelowna, which has been making small-batch, organic, vegan, artisan dressings, since 1995.

“We are grateful to be able to use the Buy BC logo and to get support on our marketing initiatives,” said Jubi Steinhauer, Little Creek Dressing executive director.

On March 10, the government announced that the Buy BC Partnership Program will provide $2 million in 2021 to help eligible applicants with their marketing efforts using the Buy BC logo on their products, or promotional materials to help consumers easily identify their product as a B.C. product.

The window to apply runs from March 10 until April 7.

For application details, visit: https://iafbc.ca/buy-bc. For more information about Buy BC: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca.

