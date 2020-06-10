Transport truck on Highway 16, May 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is restarting road tests for Class 1-4 commercial driver licences next week, with priority for drivers whose appointments were cancelled in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ICBC begins taking appointments for commercial road tests June 11, part of a phased-in return to road tests, with drivers required to make sure their vehicles are clean inside. A series of health screening questions will be asked and a medical-grade mask will be provided to the driver for the test.

Driving examiners will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), which may include a combination of masks, shields, goggles, gloves and disposable seat covers for the tests, which will be done in the customer’s vehicle.

“To date, ICBC has secured sufficient PPE for this initial phase,” the corporation said in its announcement June 10. “ICBC is planning to expand the availability of road tests to other classes of licences as soon as possible. The timing of that expansion will be dependent on the successful roll-out of this initial phas and our continued ability to secure sufficient PPE for our employees and customers.”

more to come…

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Just Posted

Telkwa named site for power-boosting capacitor for Kitimat LNG power supply

BC Hydro releases plan to beef up power carrying capacity of line from Prince George to the coast

CGL completes first in-field pipeline welds for Kitimat section of project

‘I never thought I’d live to see this day:’ Skeena MLA praises start of pipeline welding in Kitimat

No charges to be laid against 22 pipeline protesters arrested on Wet’suwet’en territory

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with deliveries to front line COVID workers

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to the “Doughnut Lassies” of the First World War

Houston mill to re-open June 8

Ends lengthy shutdown which began in March

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

Haida Gwaii couple raising funds to avoid fish plant closure

GoFundMe started to save Albion Fisheries, which amalgamated with Intercity Packers in April 2019

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Most Read