Cineplex profit falls as theatre attendance declines

The Toronto-based entertainment company says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share

Cineplex Inc. says it had $27.2 million of net income in the fourth quarter, down from $28.8 million a year earlier, as attendance at its theatres declined.

The Toronto-based entertainment company says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share, down from 45 cents per diluted share in fourth quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Cineplex profit fell to 43 cents per share from 46 cents per share — missing analyst estimates

Attendance at Cineplex theatres was down 3.2 per cent from a year earlier but box office revenue per patron was up, as was concession revenue per patron.

READ MORE: Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Revenue was up less than a percentage point year over year, at $428.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $426.3 million in the comparable period of 2017.

Analysts had estimated 48 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $426.6 million of revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Canadian Press

