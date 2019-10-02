Last year’s Business of the Year nominees Babine Animal Hospital, winner Subway, and Aspen Inn. Chris Gareau photo

Chamber seeks business awards nominations

All residents of the Bulkley Valley can nominate their favourite businesses in 12 categories

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for its annual Community and Business Awards.

Sheena Miller, chamber manager, said people might not be aware that anybody can participate.

“I’d love to convey that the awards nomination process and awards gala are inclusive and open to all residents of the Bulkley Valley, not just the businesses community,” she said. “Anyone with a passion for business and community is welcome to get involved in nominations and attend the awards gala.”

Nomination forms were mailed out to all the addresses in the Bulkley Valley and are available on the chamber’s website, Facebook page and businesses around town.

READ MORE: Bulkey Valley’s golden entrepreneurs

There are 12 categories including Business of the Year, Customer Service Excellence, Citizen/Volunteer of the Year and Environmentally Friendly Business.

The Town of Smithers also gives out residential and commercial building construction awards and the Village of Telkwa presents a Telkwa Business Leadership Award at the annual awards gala.

The chamber is accepting nominations in person, by email, mail, fax and online until Oct. 11

The gala will be held Nov. 16 at Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. Tickets are $45.

This year’s theme is “Blue Carpet Gala,” which Miller said is “inspired by the lakes, rivers and glaciers around us.”

There will be gourmet food, a band and blacklight DJ dance party with prizes for best glamour gown and suit, best blue carpet dance moves and best blue carpet themed business collaboration.


editor@interior-news.com
