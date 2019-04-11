Chamber manager retires

Heather Gallagher is moving on after 12 years as the Chamber’s executive director

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is hunting for a new manager.

In an email today, Greg Wacholtz. Chamber president, announced Heather Gallagher is retiring after 12 years.

Wacholtz said Gallagher will be missed for both her breadth of community knowledge and tireless energy in the role.

“It will be a fantastic loss, but we’re looking forward to the next chapter in Chamber history,” he said.

Wacholtz pointed to the high standard the Chamber’s three signature events have achieved as Gallagher’s greatest legacy. The trade show, the new business reception and the Chamber awards have gotten better every year under her direction, he said.

“It has been an amazing pleasure to have worked with you on Chamber initiatives over the past 10 years but all good things—and this has been a remarkably good thing—must come to an end,” Gallagher said in a letter to the board of directors.

She told The Interior News there were too many highlights of her time with the Chamber to pick one, but did not hesitate to pick out the most fulfilling aspect of the job.

“Just working with the people, I think, a fantastic group of business people in Smithers, lots of great initiatives, lots of fantastic activities, it’s just been a great pleasure,” she said.

Gallagher is looking forward to slowing down, quipping “I really can’t stand the thought of [husband Pat’s] golf game getting better than mine.”

In addition to golf and taking more advantage of their cabin on the ski hill, she wants to get out and explore a bit.

“I’m looking forward to actually discovering the valley in a different way, being a tourist in my own town,” she said.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter