Chamber hires temp manager for mat leave

Jill Barrowman, former manager of Kitimat Chamber, takes over from Sheena Miller in September

Jill Barrowman will take over Chamber of Commerce manager duties while Sheena Miller is on maternity leave for the next six to 12 months. (Contributed photo)

As of September, the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce will have a new, temporary manager.

Jill Barrowman will take over for Sheena Miller, who will be going on maternity leave for six to 12 months.

“Jill will continue to advance our Chamber members’ voices in government through our Chamber’s recent tireless advocacy efforts during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Miller said. “We believe Jill will continue to elevate the Chamber network, advance our strategic goals and highlight key issues and challenges facing our business community in the Bulkley valley.”

Barrowman and her husband Lance hail from South Africa and immigrated to northwest B.C. in 2015. She most recently held the executive director position at the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce before relocating to Smithers in March of this year.

Prior to that she was the Kitimat Visitor Centre administrative assistant for three years and has a background in public relations.

In an email to Smithers Chamber members, Miller lists acquiring funding for accessibility and funding and sponsors for an amphitheater in Kitimat among Barrowman’s major accomplishments.

Barrowman will training with Miller from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11 at the chamber offices and the organization is inviting members to visit and meet Barrowman between Aug. 4 and 7.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Jill in the year ahead on numerous files for the betterment of our Bulkley Valley business community,” said Greg Wacholtz, chamber president.

Miller will remain on through August wrapping up her work and aiding Barrowman in the transition.