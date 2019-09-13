A Canada Post office in Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

An association representing news organizations in Canada is calling on federal party leaders to restrict Canada Post’s plans to expand its flyer distribution.

News Media Canada, of which Black Press Media is a member, released a statement on Friday saying the Crown corporation is taking advantage of an unfair advantage provided to it by the government.

President and CEO John Hinds said Canada Post has plans to begin distributing packaged commercial flyers in direct competition with local newspapers, using its ability to access lock boxes in apartments and condos as part of its marketing.

READ MORE: Canada Post proposes raising stamp prices by two cents next year

“It’s essentially public money that’s going into this,” Hinds said, adding that Ottawa provides tax credits to Canada Post.

“Yet at the same time, the Crown corporation is out there taking a run at one of the core sources of revenue for the newspaper business.”

In a statement, Canada Post denied that it is competing unfairly.

“With a mandate to serve all Canadians while remaining financially self-sufficient, Canada Post competes fairly in the marketplace to provide products and services of value to Canadian businesses and consumers,” it said.

“With greater flexibility and lower prices, newspapers and other private operators deliver the vast majority of flyers in Canada. While Canada Post has exclusive access to mailboxes, we don’t deliver everything Canadians receive at their door.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Hinds said Canadians should be concerned about the postal service undercutting one of newspapers’ foundational revenue pillars.

“Canadians have said that local news is really important,” he said. “At the end of the day, local advertising creates local news.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and the office of Carla Qualtrough, the minister responsible for Canada Post, for comment.

READ MORE: Canada Post union issues strike notice


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Just Posted

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

‘I can feel an energy’: Old Hazelton mural brings more than just art to downtown

“The Return” is a collaboration by Leah Pipe, Roy Vickers, Michelle Stoney and Facundo Gastiazoro.

EDITORIAL: Stop the congestion

Enforcement and infrastructure aren’t going to solve school zone traffic problems, so parents must

Feds double Gas Tax funding

Smithers will receive just over $575,000 for 2019-2020

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Most Read