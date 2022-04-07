Old Blackberries are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. BlackBerry Ltd. says it has reached a deal to settle a drawn-out class action lawsuit that alleged the company defrauded shareholders by making misleading claims about its new BlackBerry 10 smartphones. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

Old Blackberries are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. BlackBerry Ltd. says it has reached a deal to settle a drawn-out class action lawsuit that alleged the company defrauded shareholders by making misleading claims about its new BlackBerry 10 smartphones. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

BlackBerry to settle lawsuit over BlackBerry 10 smartphone but denies all allegations

Software company says it would pay $165 million to settle the claims

BlackBerry Ltd. says it has reached a deal to settle a drawn-out class action lawsuit alleging the company defrauded shareholders by making misleading claims about its BlackBerry 10 smartphones.

Under the agreement in principle, the Waterloo, Ont., software company says it would pay $165 million to settle the claims outlined in the eight-year-old lawsuit.

BlackBerry says it believes the allegations in the case are without merit but says the settlement would eliminate the distraction, expense and risk of continued litigation.

The class action lawsuit, Pearlstein v. Blackberry Ltd. et al., was filed in a U.S. court in 2013.

It alleged that the company made a series of materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning its now discontinued BlackBerry 10 smartphones that inflated the price of BlackBerry’s stock.

The company, which now focuses on security software and services to enterprises and governments, says the settlement was reached following a voluntary mediation process.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Many BlackBerry phones to stop working as company decommissions several services

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
B.C. moves to drop employee vote from union certification drives

Just Posted

Town of Smithers issues a Water Quality Advisory, urges infant formula not be mixed with town water. (File photo)
Water Quality Advisory issued for manganese in Smithers

Claudia Pavon and her daughter Malvina Pavon of Clover Feild’s Apiaries share their sweet talents of honey-making and beekeeping as vendors at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on April 6. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Queen bee of the north makes sweet honey for ANBT

Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO Joel McKay. (Submitted photo)
“Good news, bad news and a lot of uncertainty” for northern B.C. economy: report

Local forest industry representatives packed the gallery at a Smithers Committee of Whole meeting March 23 to voice concerns about old growth deferrals and harmonizing stumpage fees.
Bulkley Valley foresters share concerns on stumpage harmonization