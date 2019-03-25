‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Bikinishe has the most complaints received for any business in less than four weeks, according to the Better Business Bureau. (Pexels)

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

An online swimwear retailer with a fake Vancouver address is taking your money, but not shipping your order, the Better Business Bureau warns.

An investigation on Bikinishe was launched in February after several customers complained, the bureau said in a release on Monday, on issues such as paying for merchandise that was never delivered, difficulty processing returns and substandard quality merchandise when compared to what was advertised.

“I ordered one bathing suit over a week ago,” one complainant shared. “I paid express shipping. I only paid the extra shipping to receive my bathing suit in time for my vacation. I’ve emailed three times to their so-called customer service and no response. Nor has my package been shipped – no tracking or anything.”

Bikinishe’s profile on the bureau’s website has gained a lot of attention.

Staff received more than 4,600 inquires about the company alone in the first two months of this year, and another 2,700 since the start of March.

“Large numbers of inquiries to a specific business profile is usually an indication that consumers are concerned about the business and are referring to BBB to determine if it is a company they can trust,” the release said.

Sixty-two formal complaints have been made since the beginning of March. All were from the U.S.

“In our database of over 4,300 businesses, Bikinishe also has the largest number of complaints received for any business in less than four weeks.”

Although no complaints have come from Canada, the bureau suspects it will become a problem as the weather gets warmer.

The bureau gives Bikinishe an F-rating.



