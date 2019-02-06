B.C. Hydro’s $5.5 billion in deferred debt puts pressure on rates

B.C. Hydro customers will have to pay off $5.5 billion in operating debt that has been pushed into the future to keep rates from spiking, and it’s not yet clear how the NDP government is going to tackle that.

B.C. Auditor General Carol Bellringer has released the latest report on B.C. Hydro’s deferred operating debt, which is separate from the billions in capital debt racked up for project such as Site C on the Peace River, the John Hart Dam reconstruction on Vancouver Island and the Ruskin dam and powerhouse rebuild in the Fraser Valley.

Deferring the bills of major storms and other unexpected spikes in operating costs is normal practice for utilities, Bellringer says. But B.C. Hydro’s network of 29 accounts is unusually complicated, with “rate smoothing” effects on future rates unclear.

Deferral accounts are used to "smooth" rate hikes from major weather events and other operational costs #bchydro #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/4jgHguYXbU — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) February 6, 2019

more to come…