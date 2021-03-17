B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s $12 million grant fund for businesses who want to move to online sales didn’t last long, and another $30 million has been added to keep up and expand the program to service businesses.

Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the additional grant money Wednesday, after the “launch online” grant program opened in early February saw 3,500 applications in the first few weeks for the $7,500 grants to hire consultants to set up online sales.

“E-commerce sales doubled in 2020, and we can expect to see further increases in the years ahead,” Horgan said.

Kahlon said the grant program is also expanding to those selling services as well as goods. The application portal is at launchonline.ca for qualifiying small businesses.

