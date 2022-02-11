Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)

Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)

Airbnb to pay $6M in double ticketing settlement; some customers to receive credit

If you booked an Airbnb between Oct. 31, 2015 to June 25, 2019 you could be eligible for a credit

Have you tried to book a vacation rental on Airbnb and noticed the final price was higher than advertised? If so, you may be eligible for company credit.

Since 2017, Airbnb has faced a class-action lawsuit from Vancouver man Arthur Lin, alleging the company was guilty of double ticketing. Double ticketing is the practice of showing a buyer two different price points but charging them the higher price at checkout. The practice contravenes the Canadian Competition Act.

Lin brought his claims after trying to book a vacation rental at the displayed price of $108 per night. After booking, Lin found the price had jumped to $122 because of service fees.

Typically, double ticketing applies to prices displayed in retail stores where a lower price is displayed on a product, in company promoted sales materials or an in-store or point-of-purchase display.

A judge had ruled on Lin’s case saying that laws around double ticketing should also cover the online world. Airbnb appealed the decision.

The suit was later settled for $6 million and a separate settlement in Quebec was reached for $3 million. Airbnb does not have to admit any liability.

Bookings through the popular rental service now show the all-inclusive price excluding applicable taxes at every step of the search and booking process. This was not required as part of the settlement but instead was done on the company’s own accord.

Canadian residents outside of Quebec who booked an Airbnb between Oct. 31, 2015, and June 25, 2019, could be eligible for a $45 credit. Those residing inside Quebec will have to go through a separate settlement process.

Members of the class action will be contacted through email to access the claim and verify their eligibility. The deadline to make a claim is March 28, 2022 and the credits are redeemable within 24 months. Claims will be administrated by the accounting firm Deloitte.

The credit and be redeemed automatically on future bookings through Airbnb.

READ MORE: West Kelowna resort refuses refund to wildfire, COVID cautious tourist

READ MORE: Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Airbnb

Previous story
Supermarket theft rising, shoplifters more aggressive, warns grocery industry

Just Posted

Houston resident Leane Holmes is the winner of $500,000 from playing the ‘extra’ in a Lotto 6/49 draw at the beginning of January. “It will change my life - big time,” she said of her win. (Submitted photo)
Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

The number of people in the northwest who considered themselves unemployed shrank in January compared to December, indicates data collected by Statistics Canada and released Feb. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northwest B.C. jobs data sends mixed signals

Three rabbits were allegedly killed and dissected in a classroom on Jan. 28, in front of school students aged 9 to 12 years old, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This photographed rabbit is not one in the incident. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)
Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

There were 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace LHA during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan 29, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest